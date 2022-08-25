Lucky Mobile adds $55/mo 20GB plan for a limited time

Bell’s Lucky Mobile has replaced its $60/15GB and $70/20GB with a limited-time offer of $55/mo for 20GB.

The change appears to be an effort to match Telus’ Public Mobile, which recently launched a $55/20GB Student Plan.

Lucky’s plan includes the following:

Unlimited calls Canada-wide and to the U.S.

Unlimited Canada-wide and international texts

20GB of data at 3GB speeds (customers can get an extra 500MB each month with automatic payments)

Unlimited additional data at reduced speeds of up to 128Kbps after using the 20GB allotment

Call display, unlimited incoming calls and texts, voicemail, call waiting, and three-way calling

While 3G data speeds are a bummer, it’s hard to beat 20GB of data. Still, Public’s student plan boasts 4G data but now unlimited data, so really it comes down to whether you need a limited amount of fast data or an unlimited amount of slow data.

You can check out Lucky’s plans here.