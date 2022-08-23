PlayStation reveals official Xbox Elite Controller-esque ‘DualSense Edge’ gamepad

PlayStation has unveiled a brand-new high-performance DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5, the DualSense Edge.

The company made the reveal during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 in Germany. In a post-reveal PlayStation Blog post, Sony revealed more details about the DualSense Edge, which is reminiscent of Xbox’s Elite Controller.

To start, the wireless gamepad will feature customizable controls, allowing players to remap or deactivate specific buttons and adjust stick sensitivity and dead zones. Triggers can also be tweaked to manually reduce travel distance, which could especially help in games like shooters or racers.

Additionally, the DualSense Edge can save your preferred controls to unique profiles and be swapped on the fly. PlayStation specifically cites a use case where you have tailored configurations for both the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok, an action game, and an online battle royale. You’ll also be able to use a dedicated ‘Fn’ button to easily adjust your setup mid-game, rather than having to navigate excessive menus.

For the past several years, Xbox has offered a premium ‘Elite’ controller, which has been well-received for offering a slew of perks, including adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks and wrap-around rubberized grips.

Other selling points of the DualSense Edge include three types of changeable stick caps and two sets of swappable back buttons, replaceable stick modules (sold separately) and, of course, the standard DualSense’s haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and other signature features. Finally, the DualSense Edge will support USB-C and come with a carrying case.

PlayStation did not confirm pricing or release timing for the controller, but it did say that more details will be revealed “in the months ahead.” For context, the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, the most recent iteration of Microsoft’s high-end gamepad, is priced at $229.99 CAD.

In any case, this is undoubtedly exciting news for gamers, who haven’t had an official Xbox Elite Controller-esque offering from PlayStation. Until now, the only options have been products from like third-party companies like Scuf.

Update 23/08/2022 at 2:30pm ET — Updated with details from the official PlayStation Blog.