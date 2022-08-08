Save up to 29 percent on Samsung TVs, smartphones, monitors and storage

Samsung is running a decent sale on select TVs, storage, memory and monitors today.

The savings on TVs are up to 29 percent off. For example, you can buy the 75-inch Neo QLED 8K UHD HDR 32X Dolby Atmos Gaming Smart TV for $4,498, or $1,300 off. In addition, the 50-inch LED 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV is $150 off at $648.

As for monitors, you can score $30 off the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey or 24 percent off the T350 model. If you need extra storage, Amazon is offering 29 percent off Samsung’s EVO 128GB SD card (the 64GB version is 18 percent off).

Finally, if you’re looking for a new smartphone, the Galaxy S22 and Fold 3 are currently on sale. The Galaxy S22 5G Black 256GB is down to $922 and the S22+ 5G Black 128GB is $1,019. As for the Galaxy Fold 3, the foldable is $265 off at $1,820.

Check out all the deals on Amazon Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada