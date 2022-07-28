Backbone and PlayStation partner on new mobile gaming controller

Backbone has teamed up with PlayStation to create its latest mobile gaming accessory, the Backbone One — PlayStation Edition.

Launching today, July 28th, the peripheral builds on the Xbox-inspired Backbone One model for iPhone that was released last year by adding PlayStation-specific accoutrements. The new device is also compatible with iPhone and has been built specifically for PlayStation’s Remote Play feature, which lets you stream and play PS4 and PS5 games on your smartphone or tablet.

To start, the Backbone One — PlayStation Edition sports a white finish that’s inspired by the standard PS5 DualSense controller, with signature PlayStation buttons like Triangle, Circle, Square and Cross.

The Backbone app has also been reimagined to allow users to navigate without the device connected via touch screen in what it’s calling ‘Standalone Mode.’ To switch back to ‘Controller Mode,’ simply re-connect the Backbone device and the app will automatically transition.

Further, the Backbone app now features “special integrations” with the PlayStation and PS Remote Play app, including a dedicated row with new releases and updates from PlayStation and the ability to install content onto your console remotely.

Finally, the Backbone One — PlayStation Edition can connect directly to other PS5 accessories, including the Pulse 3D Headset.

You can order the Backbone One — PlayStation Edition from Backbone’s website for $139.99 CAD, the same as previous Backbone models.

Image credit: Backbone