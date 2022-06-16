Square Enix officially reveals Final Fantasy VII Remake sequel, titled Rebirth

After months of anticipation, fans finally got treated to the formal reveal of the Final Fantasy VII Remake sequel during Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary stream.

The game is officially titled Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and will release next winter on PS5. It’s confirmed to be the second of three parts to Square Enix’s planned Final Fantasy VII Remake project.

In the brief trailer, we see a flashback of Cloud and Sephiroth in Nibelheim before the events of Final Fantasy VII. During this, we hear Cloud and Tifa recalling what happened, alluding to the fact that, as in the original Final Fantasy VII, the two have different recollections.

“What is Sephiroth’s endgame?” reads cryptic text.

Notably, the first Final Fantasy VII Remake ended right as the party left the city of Midgar, which is only about five hours into the original game. The story also made some deviations from the events of the original game. Therefore, fans have been eager to learn more about the sequel and what direction it will go in. It’s unclear how much of the VII story will be included in Rebirth, but given that it’s only three parts, it seems like quite a bit of territory will be covered.

Final Fantasy VII Remake originally launched on PlayStation 4 in April 2020. The game was later ported to PS5 in June 2021 and, six months later, PC via the Epic Games Store. A Steam release was also confirmed during the anniversary event.

Additionally, Square Enix confirmed a remake of the beloved FFVII prequel, Crisis Core, is coming to consoles and PC this winter.