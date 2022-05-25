Walmart releases new Onn branded TVs in partnership with Roku

Roku and Walmart Canada are joining forces to launch a new line of affordable Onn Roku TV models, exclusively available in-store and online at Walmart.ca.

“Just in time for Father’s Day the Onn Roku TV models deliver a great TV experience at affordable price points to Walmart Canada customers,” reads both the companies’ press release about the new TV models.

Starting at $178 for the 24-inch HD smart TV, the line goes up to $898 for the 75-inch 4K UHD HDR model.

“We are excited to expand Roku’s presence in the TV market with the launch of Onn Roku TV in Walmart Canada stores,” said Marcin Lempka, director of business development at Roku. “Canadian consumers can enjoy all their favourite entertainment and more, conveniently on the Onn. Roku TV, making for a more seamless experience. This is an accessible solution for Canadians looking to upgrade their TV without sacrificing quality.”

The big-box retailer’s Onn. sub-brand also offers affordable tablets and monitors, and the addition of TVs in partnership with Roku is only going to bolster the list. “The Onn. Roku TV is a terrific addition to Walmart’s TV product lineup,” said Mallory Craigmile, senior director of electronics at Walmart Canada. “Our partnership with Roku represents our continued commitment to providing our customers with the latest, must-have technology at low prices.”

All TV models are available in the 60Hz refresh rate category, with varying resolutions and features. Check out the list of new Onn Roku TVs here.

