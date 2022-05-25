fbpx
New on Hayu: June 2022

New series and films are hitting Hayu in June

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
May 25, 20229:03 PM EDT
Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

New this June

  • The Real Housewives of Dubai: Season 1 (June 2nd)
  • Mathis Family Matters: Season 1 (June 20th)
  • Southern Charm: Season 8 (June 24th)
  • Chrisley Knows Best: Season 9B (June 24th)
  • The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip: Ex Wives Club: Season 1 (June 28th)

Films

  • Couples Retreat (June 3rd)
  • Definitely, Maybe (June 3rd)
  • Baby Mama (June 10th)
  • Wunderlust (June 10th)
  • Deliver us from Eva (June 17th)
  • Far & Away (June 17th)
  • Drop Dead Fred (June 24th)
  • Trainwreck (June 24th)

Continuing Series

  • Exhumed: Season 2 (Monday)
  • Love Match Atlanta: Season 1 (Monday)
  • Snapped Killer Couples: Season 1 (Monday)
  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 14 (Monday)
    Welcome Home Nikki Glaser: Season 1 (Monday)
  • Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Tuesday)
  • Made in Chelsea: Season 23 (Tuesday)
  • Watch What Happens Live: Season 19 (Tuesday – Saturday)
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hils: Season 12 (Thursday)
  • Below Deck Down Under: Season 1 (Friday)
  • Top Chef: Season 19 (Friday)
  • Murdered by Morning: Season 2 (Sunday)

