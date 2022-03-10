RBC launches new tool to summarize customer savings, rewards, on mobile app

RBC customers using their Vantage offering now have access to a new tool called The Vantage Snapshot.

The tool offers a summary of savings and reward points accrued through RBC Vantage on the mobile app. The program is the bank’s everyday offering that allows customers to earn rewards points and monthly fee rebates.

“The Vantage Snapshot is part of our commitment to continuing to enhance our everyday banking offering while giving our clients the opportunity to receive more value and benefits every day,” Jason Storsley, RBC’s senior vice president of everyday banking, told MobileSyrup.

“By seamlessly integrating the Vantage Snapshot into the RBC Mobile app, we’re able to easily demonstrate the value that our clients receive from their day-to-day banking activities while fostering digital engagement at the same time,” he said.

RBC Vantage launched in April 2021 on select debit accounts. Storsley says account holders need to enroll in the value program within RBC Vantage to earn reward points through their debit purchases. Since its launch, 1 million customers have enrolled in the program.

It’s one of the bank’s investments to improve client relationships, Storsley said. “The innovations that we’ve built, combined with all of our existing assets, truly offer our new and current clients a differentiated and seamless banking experience in the market today.”

The Vantage Snapshot will appear on eligible accounts that have collected $2 in savings or earned points. More information is available on RBC’s website.

