Activision confirms Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile

Activision has officially confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile.

Notably, the announcement came via a tweet from the official Activision Twitter account about job postings.

We are building Call of Duty® Warzone™ for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams! More Information Here: https://t.co/3C39S1ITeI pic.twitter.com/J0rOw5W7eO — Activision (@Activision) March 10, 2022

Specific details on the battle royale game weren’t provided, although the wording in Activision’s blog post — an “all-new, AAA mobile experience” and “built natively for mobile” — suggests it will be standalone and different from the console and PC version of Warzone.

That said, Call of Duty Mobile still offers a robust, fully-featured multiplayer suite that’s quite similar to its console/PC peers. COD Mobile also has its own battle royale mode which draws inspiration from the mainline games but is otherwise its own experience.

Notably, one of the studios that Activision lists are hiring for the untitled Warzone mobile game is Beenox, the Quebec City-based team behind Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. The Canadian developer has also helped out on other COD titles, including 2019’s Modern Warfare and 2020’s Cold War.

A release window for the mobile game wasn’t revealed, but we do know that a new Warzone title for consoles and PC and a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare are set to release sometime this year. No gameplay has been shown from either title.

The bigger question surrounding Activision, however, pertains to how it handles its ongoing controversies. With Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard facing investigations and regulatory approval, all eyes are on the Call of Duty maker and its alleged toxic workplace environment. Last year, the company was sued by California over allegations of a “frat boy culture,” which CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly tried to cover up. More than 1,000 employees soon called for Kotick to step down, although he’s set to remain with the company through the Microsoft acquisition and receive a massive payout.

Source: Activision