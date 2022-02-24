Newegg’s Winter Clearance Sale discounts all kinds of PC tech

Newegg Canada is currently offering a ‘Winter Clearance Sale’ with discounts on several Monitors, webcams, pre-built PCs, headphones, peripherals and PC components.

Check out some notable deals below:

HP Neverstop Laser MFP 1202nw MFP Up to 21 ppm Monochrome Laser Printer: $150 off with promo code ‘CWCBP2274′

ABS Master Gaming PC – Windows 10 Home – Intel i7 11700F – GeForce RTX 3060 Ti – 16GB DDR4 3000MHz – 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD: $1,999.99 (regularly $2,199.99)

WD Red 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive – 5400 RPM Class, SATA 6Gb/s, SMR, 256MB Cache, 3.5-inch – WD40EFAX: $99.99 (regularly $134.99)

ASUS TUF Gaming VG27VH1B 27-inch Curved Monitor, 1080P Full HD, 165Hz: $249.99 (regularly $329.99)

CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler, CW-9060048-WW LGA 1700 Compatible: $219.99 (regularly $239.99)

CORSAIR Carbide Series SPEC-DELTA RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Gaming Case, Black – CC-9011166-WW: $84.99 (regularly $114.99)

Logitech C920S Pro HD 1080p Webcam With Stereo Audio and Privacy Cover: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)

Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Gaming Mouse: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Seagate Expansion 12TB External Hard Drive HDD – USB 3.0, with Rescue Data Recovery Services: $304.99 (regularly $399.99) – Use promo code CWCBP2278 for an additional $35 off

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 SE Cherry MX Speed Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with RGB LED Backlit and White PBT Keycaps: $189 (regularly $249.99)

SAMSUNG PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC Flash Card w/ Adapter Model MB-MD512KA/AM: $129.99 (regularly $149.99) — Get an additional $12 off with promo code CWCBP2243

TP-Link Archer GX90 AX6600 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router: $329.99 (regularly $399.99) — Get an additional $25 off with promo code ‘CSSBP2A34′

Lenovo M202 Wireless Mouse 2.4GHz Optical Mini Mute Mouse Ergonomic Design 4 Keys with 3 DPI Adjustable Portable Office Mouse for PC Laptop: $15.99 (regularly $29.99)

TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Easy Smart Switch | Unmanaged Pro | Plug and Play | Desktop | Sturdy Metal w/Shielded Ports | Limited Lifetime Replacement: $39.99 (regularly $44.99)

CyberpowerPC Gaming Desktop Gamer Master GM61100 Ryzen 7 5000 Series 5700G (3.80 GHz) 16GB DDR4 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Windows 11 Home 64-bit: $2,199.99 (regularly $2,399.99)

MSI GF Series GF63 10SC-1415CA Thin 15.6-inch 60 Hz IPS Intel Core i5 10th Gen 10500H (2.50 GHz) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 8 GB Memory 512 GB PCIe SSD Windows 10 Home 64-bit Gaming Laptop: $849 (regularly $999)

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD 27-inch WQHD 2560 x 1440 (2K) 1ms (GTG) 165 Hz 2 x HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor with Quantum Dot Technology: $599.99 — Get $60 off with promo code ‘CWCBP2267′

Logitech C310 USB 2.0 HD WebCam: $39.99 (regularly $69.99)

Corsair HS60 PRO SURROUND 3.5mm Connector Circumaural Gaming Headset, Carbon: $69.99 (regularly $89.99)

Find all deals under Newegg’s Winter Clearance Sale here.

It’s worth noting that the products listed above have varying sale end dates, so make sure to check till when the product you’re interested in is discounted.

Image credit: Newegg

Source: Newegg