Google Search has a new easter egg for ‘The Batman’

After nearly a year of COVID-related delays, Warner Bros.’ The Batman will finally open in theatres on March 4th.

To celebrate, Google Search now features a special themed easter egg.

Now, queries for “Bruce Wayne,” “Gotham City” or “Bat-Signal” will bring up a yellow Bat-Signal icon on the right of the screen. (Oddly, “Batman” or “The Batman” don’t actually work.) Clicking on this icon will darken the screen, illuminate the Bat-Signal and call a silhouetted Dark Knight to grapple across.

Speaking to Variety, a Google spokesperson confirmed that the easter egg isn’t sponsored by Warner Bros., but it will remain for one year.

Not counting 2017’s animated The Lego Batman Movie, The Batman marks the first solo big-screen Batman film since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Co-written and directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman follows a young Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson) as he pursues a serial killer named The Riddler (Paul Dano).

Image credit: Warner Bros.