Best Buy’s official Boxing Day sale is now available

Boxing Day is still two days away, but Best Buy’s official Boxing Day sale kicked off at 12:01 this morning. And since some of the discounts below are fairly steep, you can expect the biggest deals to sell out quickly. Check out the sale on the Best Buy site, or peruse the categories below for the full scoop:

Smart TVs

Pioneer 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $429.99 (save $70)

LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV for $2,299.99 (save $400)

LG 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $699.99 (save $100)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV for $2,299.99 (save $400)

LG NanoCell 86-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $2,399.99 (save $400)

LG 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV for $1,699.99 (save $300)

Sony X80J 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $1,299.99 (save $500)

Sony X80J 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $749.99 (save $150)

Sony X85J 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $849.99 (save $250)

Sony X85J 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $749.99 (save $200)

Sony X91J 85-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $2,999.99 (save $1,000)

Sony BRAVIA XR A90J 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV for $3,299.99 (save $400)

Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $2,199.99 (save $600)

Sony BRAVIA XR X95J 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $2,299.99 (save $200)

LG 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV Smart TV for $679.99 (save $20)

LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV $849.99 (save $100)

Home Theatre Audio and Accessories

JBL Bar 820-W 9.1 Ch Atmos 4K Dolby Vision Sound Bar w/ Wireless 10-inch Subwoofer and Surround Speakers for $1,249.99 (save $250)

Onkyo TX-NR696 7.2 Channel 4K Ultra HD Network AV Receiver for $799.99 (save $300)

Polk Audio True Surround III 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System for $649.99 (save $50)

Samsung HW-A650 430-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $349.99 (save $150)

Samsung HW-Q900A 406-Watt 7.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $999.99 (save $700)

Sony 4K UHD Blu-ray Player for $199.99 (save $100)

LG SN4 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $199.99 (save $100)

Sony HT-G700 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $599.99 (save $100)

LG SP8YA 440-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $799.99 (save $200)

JBL Bar Deep Bass 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $299.99 (save $150)

Elgato Stream Deck MK2 for $179.99 (save $20)

Sony 3D 4K UHD Wi-Fi Blu-ray Player for $249.99 (save $150)

Wireless headphones and speakers

Google Pixel Buds A-Series In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $40)

Sennheiser HD 450BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $129.99 (save $70)

Sony WF-1000XM4 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $349.99 (save $50)

Jabra Elite 3 In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (save $20)

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $139.99 (save $10)

Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $150)

JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $49.99 (save $40)

House of Marley Get Together Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $89.99 (save $90)

JBL Live 460NC On-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $99.99 (save $70)

Laptops and tablets

Lenovo Tab M8 8″ 16GB Android 9 Tablet w/ MediaTek Helio A22 4-Core Processor for $89.99 (save $60)

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 10.3″ 32GB Tablet for $179.99 (save $50)

Games and Gaming Accessories

SanDisk 128GB 100MB/s microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch for $24.99 (save $25)

Xbox Wireless Controller for $59.99 (save $15)

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Backlit Mechanical Linear Optical Switch Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 (save $48)

Razer Huntsman Mini Mechanical Clicky Optical Gaming Keyboard for $119.99 (save $40)

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery for $124.99 (save $15)

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap for $54.99 (save $15)

Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case for $54.99 (save $15)

Razer Kraken X for Console Gaming Headset for PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox/Switch for $39.99 (save $20)

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $199.99 (save $50)

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed 16000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $49.99 (save $10)

Razer Cynosa Chroma V2 Backlit Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 (save $10)

Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Backlit Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 (save $20)

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset with Microphone for $49.99 (save $10)

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset with Microphone & USB Sound Card for $99.99 (save $40)

PowerA Fusion Pro Wired Controller for Xbox One for $77.99 (save $42)

Razer DeathAdder V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse for $49.99 (save $20)

Razer Basilisk V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse for $44.99 (save $25)

ASUS ROG Strix G15DK Gaming PC for $1,899.99 (save $100)

Razer Viper Ultimate 20000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Dock for $99.99 (save $66)

Seagate Game Drive 2TB Portable External Hard Drive for PlayStation 4 for $89.99 (save $20)

Seagate 4TB 2.5-inch Portable External Hard Drive for PlayStation 4 for $129.99 (save $10)

Corsair K70 Rapidfire RGB MK.2 Backlit Low Profile Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard for $149.99 (save $90)

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Red Gaming Keyboard for $159.99 (save $56)

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone for $99.99 (save $30)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Backlit Mechanical Green Switch Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 (save $33)

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition Wireless Gaming Headset for $99.99 (save $40)

Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Faux Leather Gaming Chair for $399.99 (save $250)

Gaming PCs and Monitors

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming PC for $2,499.99 (save $160)

Dell 23.6-inch FHD 165Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $120)

HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC for $1,799.99 (save $200)

HP Omen 30L Gaming PC for @2,999.99 (save $300)

Acer 27-inch FHD 144Hz 4ms GTG Curved LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $120)

Samsung 28-inch 4K UHD 60Hz 1ms GTG TN LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $299.99 (save $100)

Samsung 32-inch FHD 75Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $130)

LG 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $70)

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC for $1,569.99 (save $130)

ASUS TUF 27-inch QHD 170Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $369.99 (save $100)

LG UltraGear 27-inch FHD 240Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $349.99 (save $150)

ASUS TUF 24-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $259.99 (save $20)

ASUS 24-inch FHD 165Hz 0.5ms GTG TN LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $20)

LG UltraGear 24-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $269.99 (save $60)

LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K Ultra HD 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $359.99 (save $140)

LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD 60Hz 4ms GTG VA HDR LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 (save $150)

Asus 27-inch FHD 280Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $389.99 (save $60)

HyperX QuadCast Gaming USB Microphone for $129.99 (save $30)

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC for $999.99 (save $30)

ASUS TUF 27-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $329.99 (save $70)

LG UltraGear 31.5-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $499.99 (save $150)

Samsung 27-inch 1080p HD 60Hz 4ms Curved LED Monitor for $219.99 (save $80)

Samsung 27-inch FHD 60Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $219.99 (save $80)

SkyTech Chronos Gaming PC for $2,349.99 (save $250)

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch DQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $1,649.99 (save $350)

Samsung 49-inch WQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $1,999.99 (save $500)

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch WQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $699.99 (save $150)

Dell 27-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $449.99 (save $350)

ASUS 27-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $179.99 (save $50)

Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC for $1,849.99 (save $150)

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC for $1,449.99 (save $50)

Acer 31.50-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $269.99 (save $130)

Acer 23.8-inch FHD 75Hz 4ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $179.99 (save $20)

Smartphone accessories

Belkin BOOST CHARGE Qi 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock for Apple Devices for $99.99 (save $30)

InvisibleShield by Zagg Glass Elite+ Screen Protector for iPhone 12/12 Pro/11/XR for $29.99 (save $5)

InvisibleShield by Zagg Glass Elite+ Screen Protector for iPhone 13/13 Pro for $29.99 (save $10)

InvisibleShield by Zagg Glass Elite+ Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max for $29.99 (save $10)

Mophie 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $119.99 (save $40)

OtterBox Defender Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max/12 Pro Max for $69.99 (save $10)

Desktops and computer accessories

HP 23.8-inch All-in-One Desktop PC – Snow White for $999.99 (save $200)

HP Pavilion Desktop PC – Natural Silver for $699.99 (save $200)

ASUS Zen 23.8-inch All-in-One PC for $999.99 (save $100)

ASUS Vivo AiO 24-inch All-in-One PC for $599.99 (save $30)

Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Optical Mouse for $39.99 (save $30)

Samsung 24-inch 1080p HD 60Hz 4ms Curved LED Monitor for $199.99 (save $50)

Acer TC Desktop PC for $599.99 (save $200)

Acer 27-inch 1440p WQHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor $299.99 (save $50)

Acer Aspire C 24-inch Touchscreen All-in-One PC – Silver for $1,099.99 (save $200)

Dell 27-inch 4K Ultra HD 60Hz 4ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Monitor for $499.99 (save $290)

Corsair RM850X 850-Watt ATX Modular Power Supply for $144.99 (save $35)

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe PCI-e Internal Solid State Drive for $199.99 (save $90)

Samsung 870 QVO 1TB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive for $124.99 (save $35)

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive for $149.99 (save $65)

Canon IVY Mini Wireless Photo Printer for $119.99 (save $40)

ASUS Eyecare 23.8-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor for $179.99 (save $20)

ASUS ROG Strix G10CE Gaming PC for $1,349.99 (save $150)

External hard drives and memory

Seagate Xbox Certified 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive with Green LED Bar for $89.99 (save $10)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $69.99 (save $15)

SanDisk Extreme Plus 256GB 170MB/s microSD Memory Card for $54.99 (save $95)

Seagate One Touch 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $119.99 (save $35)

Samsung T5 1TB USB External Solid State Drive for $129.99 (save $25)

Samsung EVO Plus 256GB 100 MB/s microSDXC Memory Card for $49.99 (save $80)

Smart Home

Google WiFi Router with 2 Points – Snow – 3 Pack for $199.99 (save $80

TP-Link Wireless AC1750 Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender for $59.99 (save $10)

ASUS Wireless AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router for $159.99 (save $70)

ASUS Wireless AX5700 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $299.99 (save $20)

D-Link AC2000 Mesh Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender for $69.99 (save $30)

Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum for $199.99 (save $100)

iRobot Roomba e5 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (save $70)

Eero Pro 6 AX4200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $559.99 (save $240)

Netgear Orbi Tri-Band AX6000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $999.99 (save $200)

NETGEAR Orbi 8-Stream Tri-Band AX4200 Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System for $649.99 (save $150)

Fitness gear

Segway Ninebot KickScooter G30P MAX Electric Scooter for $999.99 (save $200)

NordicTrack RW600 Rowing Machine for $1,099.99 (save $400)

NordicTrack RW900 Magnetic Rowing Machine for $1,999.99 (save $650)

NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Folding Treadmill for $2,699.99 (save $300)

Kitchen gadgets

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Machine for $219.99 (save $100)

SodaStream Fizzi Soda Machine for $69.99 (save $50)

LG 1.5 Cu. Ft. Microwave with Smart Inverter for $189.99 (save $10)

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Indoor Grill for $199.99 (save $40)

Ninja Specialty Multi-Use Coffee Maker with Milk Frother for $179.99 (save $110)

Breville Mini Smart Toaster Oven for $179.99 (save $50)

Breville Grind Control 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $299.99 (save $20)

Panasonic Genius 4-in-1 1.2 Cu. Ft. Microwave w/ Air Fryer for $469.99 (save $180)

Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Countertop Blender for $399.99 (save $400)

Breville Bambino Plus Automatic Espresso Machine for $449.99 (save $100)

