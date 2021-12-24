iRobot discounts several robo-mops and vacuums for Boxing Day

iRobot’s Boxing Day sale is live now, and if you’ve been holding off the idea of purchasing a robot vacuum or mop because of the high price, these deals might convince you to make the leap.

Find some of the deals active now below:

Vacuums

S Series

iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,399.99)

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: $1,549.98 (regularly $1,999.98)

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum, Braava jet m6 Robot Mop & H1 Handheld Vacuum Bundle: $1,714.97 (regularly $2,329.97)

iRobot Roomba s9+ Accessories Bundle: $114.99 (regularly $119.98)

J Series

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum: $599.99 (regularly $799.99)

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $849.99 (regularly $1,049.99)

iRobot Roomba j7+ Replenishment Bundle: $84.99 (regularly $89.98)

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: $1,079.98 (regularly $1,399.98)

iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: $1,304.98 (regularly $1,649.98)

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle, & H1 Handheld Vacuum Bundle: $1,469.97 (regularly $1,979.97)

I Series

iRobot Roomba i3: $399.99 (regularly $499.99)

iRobot Roomba i3+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $549.99 (regularly $749.99)

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: $944.98 (regularly $1,349.98)

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum, Braava jet m6 Robot Mop & H1 Handheld Vacuum Bundle: $1,109.97 (regularly $1,679.97)

iRobot Roomba i series Replenishment Bundle: $84.99 (regularly $89.98)

600 Series

iRobot Roomba 694: $299.99 (regularly $369.99)

Robot mops

iRobot Braava jet m6: $499.99 (regularly $599.99)

iRobot Braava jet Robot Mop: $249.99 (regularly $279.99)

iRobot Braava 380t: $279.99 (regularly $379.99)

iRobot’s Boxing Day promotions are set to expire on December 30th at 11:59pm ET.

Image credit: iRobot

Source: iRobot