These iPhone 13 wallpapers show its internals with scary accuracy

Want to make your iPhone 13 see-through? That obviously isn’t possible, but these cool new wallpapers from ‘The Basic Apple Guy’ give it the illusion that your phone’s internals are bare and visible.

The schematic wallpapers give a look into the “incredibly dense network of components that bring the iPhone to life,” with parts, including the new A15 Bionic processor, storage, RAM and other components carefully placed where they actually reside in your phone’s chassis.

Inspired by iFixit’s initial teardown of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, the schematics were designed in Sketch in ‘Black,’ ‘Xray,’ ‘Sunset,’ ‘Slate,’ ‘Neon Blue,’ ‘M1,’ ‘Card,’ and ‘Blueprint’ design variants.

The wallpapers were created for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but they work with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. That said, the wallpapers can also be used on older iPhones or even Android devices; just don’t expect the wallpaper design to match with the device’s internals.

Visit The Basic Apple Guy’s website and download the wallpapers. Navigate to your Photo gallery, tap the share button on the bottom left, and ‘Use as Wallpaper.’ Turn perspective zoom off and size the wallpaper according to your display, and you finally have an iPhone with visible internals.

Image credit: The Basic Apple Guy

Source: The Basic Apple Guy Via: 9to5mac