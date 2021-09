We went hands-on again with the Porsche Taycan.

This time it was the ultra-fast Taycan Turbo S trim, so we decided to make a video.

If you want to read my written thoughts from my time with a regular Taycan from earlier this year, you can find the full story here.

The video below touches on many of the same points but focuses a lot more on some of the finer details of driving the machine.

https://youtu.be/AsZc2KqyKkY