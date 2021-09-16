Telus Kits for Kids program donates 14,000 backpacks with school supplies across Canada

Telus’ annual Kits for Kids program is back again this year.

This year, the carrier is donating 14,000 backpacks that each include a pencil case, coloured pencils, pencils, pens, erasers, a flexible ruler, exercise books, loose-leaf papers and a Telus Wise insert with tips and resources on how to keep kids safe online.

Since 2006, Telus has provided 180,000 free backpacks to kids across the country, as well as nearly one million care items in local communities and 30,000 refurbished computers to local schools.

“As families across the country begin a new school year, many find themselves struggling with the financial challenges this season presents, which are compounded by the ongoing pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, the president and CEO of Telus, in a press statement.

In addition to the donations, Telus says more than 5,000 retired and current employees participate as community ambassadors in 23 clubs across B.C, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Source: Telus