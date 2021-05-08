PREVIOUS|
Google Assistant sings an auto-tuned vaccine song and its better than it has a right to be

This better start charting on Billboard

May 8, 2021

9:17 AM EDT

There’s not a lot to say about Google Assitant’s singing chops, but I will admit that the vaccine song slaps.

You can listen to the song by simply asking Google Assistant on a smart speaker or your phone to “Sing the Vaccine song.” It starts with a fun little beat, and the lyrics are actually kind of touching, but that’s likely because I’m just so antsy to have life return to something similar to pre-COVID times again.

The VergeÂ also reports that depending on your Google Assistant setup, it will sing the song in either a male or female sounding voice.

The lyrics are as follows, in case you want to sing along or use this at your next Canadian Idol audition.

Source: Google Assistant, The VergeÂ 

