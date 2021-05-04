Your childhood dream of using a ‘real’ retractable Lightsaber will soon become a reality

Disney released a 13-second video today showing off a retractable Lightsaber that mimics the look and sound of the Star Wars franchise’s iconic Lightsaber
The new saber will be a part of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a two-night, all-immersive Star Wars vacation experience at the Walt Disney World Resort that’s set to launch in 2022.
The video announcement doesnâ€™t give any information about how the new sabers work, but according to a 2017 patent Disney filed for a â€œsword device with retractable, internally illuminated blade,” the new toy Lightsaber doesn’t need any awkward plastic prop blades.
Instead, it features a retractable and motorized light-up blade with LED lights that extends out from the hilt, similar to what we’ve seen in the movies.
Presumably, these new sabers will make it out to the retail market one day. Until then, the only way to wield one will be to visit the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser immersive hotel, which promises to expand on Disney’s Galaxyâ€™s Edge Star Wars-themed areas at California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Disney World.
The new sabers are currently being developed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development and will most likely be available for purchase at Disney’s hotels.
Of course, there’s no news on pricing yet, but considering that Disney’s “regular” Lightsabers cost $200 USD (about $246 CAD) at Galaxy’s Edge, you can expect the updated ones to be in the same ballpark or slightly more expensive.
