Xplornet rolls out 50/10Mbps internet plan with unlimited data

Woodstock, New Brunswick-based Xplornet has launched a new 50/10Mbps internet plan with unlimited data.
“Today, Xplornet launched Xplore 50/10 Unlimited offering download speeds up to 50 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps with full speed unlimited data,” the carrier said in a press release.
The new offering is now available to new and current customers that reside in an eligible area for $109.99 per month. For a limited time, new customers can select a two-year plan for $99.99 per month, with that price guaranteed for those two years.
Xplornet notes that it will continue to roll out the new service to more rural Canadians in the coming months as it upgrades its LTE network.
“Xplornet is continuing to invest in upgrading our broadband network to ensure that rural Canadians stay connected to family, friends and work, no matter where they choose to live,” said Xplornet CEO Allison Lenehan in a statement.
The carrier says the launch builds on its plan to invest $500 million by 2025 to deploy scalable hybrid fibre wireless technology in its network to bring affordable broadband services to rural Canadians.
Source: Xplornet
Comments