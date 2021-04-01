Twitter users can now personalize fleets with GIFs and stickers

Twitter is taking yet another page out of the Snapchat and Instagram handbook by allowing users to use GIFs and stickers in their fleets.
Fleets are essentially videos or pictures that can be shared with followers for 24 hours before they disappear from your page. Anyone who has used Instagram or Snapchat stories should, more or less, know exactly how this works. When creating a fleet, simply tap the smiling face emoji to pull up the options for adding GIFs, stickers, and Twemojis to whatever you decide to post. The GIFs even come from Giphy and Tenor, so they should all look familiar.
Yesterday, Twitter Support sent aÂ tweet announcing this new update on Android and iOS devices. Update the Twitter app to the latest version in order to get this fleet upgrade for yourself.
Your Fleets just got an upgrade.
Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twemojis to a Fleet by tapping the ðŸ™‚ icon, on Android and iOS. pic.twitter.com/Ihh9ZZh70a
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 31, 2021
If you’re new to creating fleets, just know that it’s an easy thing to do. To make one, tap the ‘Share’ icon at the bottom of a tweet, then select the ‘Share in Fleet’ option. Your fleet will be seen at the top of your profile.
To view fleets, tap another user’s profile picture, and the option to watch it will pop up for you.
