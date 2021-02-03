PREVIOUS|
Rogers for Business expands network to more rural communities in B.C.

The carrier has upgraded 29 existing cellular towers across the province

Feb 3, 2021

3:27 PM EST

Rogers for Business has announced that it expanded its network to more rural communities in British Columbia.

The carrier says that the expansion was financially supported by the provincial government’s Connecting British Columbia program. The expansion aims to provide broadband services to underserved Indigenous, remote and rural communities.

“It is important, now more than ever, for British Columbians and B.C. businesses to have access to high-speed internet, no matter where they live and work,” said Rick Sellers, the president of the B.C. region at Rogers, in a press release.

As part of the expansion, Rogers has upgraded 29 existing cellular towers to provide additional cellular coverage and broadband services to 52 communities throughout B.C. in the Okanagan, Cariboo, Central and Northern B.C. and on Vancouver Island.

“Rogers for Business is leveraging Fixed Wireless Access technology in support of businesses and communities across Canada, which utilizes cellular towers to deliver wireless broadband services where fibre is difficult to lay and maintain,” the carrier notes.

The carrier says it’s committed to partnering with all levels of government to find solutions to connect more Canadian communities.

Source: Rogers

