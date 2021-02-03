Nokia launches its 3.4 and 2.4 smartphones in Canada

HMD Global has launched two new Nokia-branded handsets in Canada.
The higher-end phone is called the Nokia 3.4 and the lower-end model is the 2.4. Both phones are available from Best Buy and VidÃ©otron.
Nokia 3.4
The Nokia 3.4 is the smaller of the two phones with a 6.19-inch LCD display that features a 720 x 15560 pixel resolution.
It’s also rocking a 4,000 mAh battery that Nokia says can last for up to two days.
On the inside, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, putting it on par with the OnePlus Nord N100. The spec sheet on Best Buy’s website says that it comes with 3GB of RAM.
The phone also has a 13-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie cam.
Finally, the Nokia 3.4 also has 64GB of internal storage and support for up to a 512GB MicroSD card.
You can buy the phone from Best Buy for $311 CAD.
Nokia 2.4
This larger phone is actually the lower-end model with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, but it has a more substantial 4,500 mAh battery. With this chipset and the phone’s 2GB of RAM, I wouldn’t expect it to run that fast.
It has a smaller camera array with only a single 13-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 5-megapixel camera up front nestled in a waterdrop-styled-notch.
The phone also has 64GB of internal storage and a MicroSD card slot that can hold up to 512GB cards.
The Nokia 2.4 sells for $229 from Best Buy.
