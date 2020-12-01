Microsoft Teams to get CarPlay support, call merge feature and more

Microsoft has announced that it’s launching a slew of new features for Teams, including CarPlay support.
“Placing and receiving calls in the car will soon be easier than ever, thanks to CarPlay support for Teams Calling,” Microsoft said in a blog post.
Users will soon be able to use their car’s built-in controls to operate Teams and use Siri to answer and make calls while driving. Unfortunately, the tech giant hasn’t revealed whether it plans to add a similar feature for Android Auto or Alexa-enabled vehicles.
Users will also have the option to bring multiple different calls together to combine conversations with a new call merge feature.
Microsoft has also created a streamlined design for its call interface that puts users’ contacts, voicemail and call history into a single view.
Another new feature will let users shift calls between their mobile phone and desktop with a new interface on the Teams app. Additionally, Microsoft is working on a new low-data mode to adjust their settings to cap the amount of data used during video calls.
“Whether you want to preserve data or are just in a location with a poor or limited network connection, sometimes it’s helpful to limit the amount of data you’re using during a video call or meeting,” Microsoft notes.
The tool to shift calls between devices and the low-data mode features are expected to roll out early next year, while the rest of the new features should be rolling out shortly.
Source: Microsoft
