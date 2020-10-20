Power cord for outdoor Philips Hue lights being recalled

Phillips is recalling the 40-watt power cord that ships with some of its outdoor lights over the “very rare” risk of electrocution.
The company has a webpage that says, “After extensive testing, we’ve discovered that in very rare cases, some Philips Hue 40 Watt outdoor power supply units (PSU) may become damaged due to water leakage and pose a safety risk if touched in wet conditions. These PSUs were shipped with base packs of the following product families between 2018 and 2020.”
The affected products include:
- Lily Spotlight
- Lily XL Spotlight
- Calla pedestal light
- Econic pedestal lights
- Impress pedestal lights
- Calla Large pedestal light
If you bought one of these lights and it’s from the 2018/2019 SKU of affected units, you can fill out a form on the Phillips Hue website to get a replacement part sent to you.
If you’re unsure if you own a light that needs replacements, you can check the device’s production code. You can see where the four-digit code is in the image below. If the first two numbers of your code are 19 or below and the last two digits are 41 or below, you likely have an affected unit.
The first two numbers refer to the year the device was built, and the second refers to the week. When you fill out the form to send to Philips for the replacement, the company will also ask for a picture of your cable with the production code visible.
Source: Philips Hue
