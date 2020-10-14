OnePlus’ new Buds Z earbuds cost $70

Alongside the OnePlus 8T, the company has also pulled back the curtain on a new set of wireless earbuds called the OnePlus Buds Z.
These earbuds are slightly cheaper than the $109 OnePlus Buds from July since they come in at $69.99.
The new buds feature 10mm drivers that are a bit smaller than the 12mm units in the previous buds. OnePlus has also added Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos support to help with music and video audio.
The overall battery life of the earbuds with the charging case comes to 20 hours. This isn’t as much as the original Buds, but it’s still a substantial listening time. Also packed inside is Bluetooth 5.0 and Android Quick Pair tech.
There’s a new design this time around that looks a little more like Apple’s AirPods Pros since the new models feature silicone ear tips.
One improvement these earbuds have over the older models is that they feature an IP55 rating, which provides better water resistance for working out in light rain.
These earbuds are going to be available on the company’s website on November 2nd at 11am ET/8am PT.
We’ll have more on the OnePlus Buds in the coming weeks.
