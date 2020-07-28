Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in August

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for those who are fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly, as well as continuing series weekly.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in August:
- The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 5 (08/03/20)
- Backyard Envy: season 2 (08/05/20)
- True Crime: License to Kill: season 2 (08/09/20)
- 10 Things You Don’t Know: season 1 (08/11/20)
Here’s what’s going on this month:
- The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 5 — Mondays
- Snapped: season 27 — Monday
- Below Deck Mediterranean: season 5 — Tuesdays
- Botched: season 6 — Tuesdays
- Celebrity Call Centre: season 1 — Tuesdays
- Watch What Happens Live: season 17 — Tuesdays – Saturday
- 10 Things You Don’t Know: season 1 — Tuesdays
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: season 12 — Wednesdays
- Backyard Envy: season 2 — Wednesday
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: season 10 — Thursdays
- The Real Housewives of New York City: season 12 — Fridays
- License to Kill: season 2 — Sundays
