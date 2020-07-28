Trainers caught almost a billion Pokémon during the 2020 Go Fest

Pokémon Go players turned the game on for the 2020 version of Go Fest and caught almost a billion Pokémon over the two-day stretch.
Beyond just catching a massive amount of Pocket Monsters, players also defeated 58 million Team Go Rocket grunts and sent a total of 55 million gifts. On average, each player walked 15km.
Overall, it seemed like a successful day, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, many players that I’ve seen online seemed to enjoy it so much that they’re hoping that a global Go Fest like this returns next year.
Trainers completed at least 24 in-game events during the weekend, which means that there’s going to be a few more special events over the next few weeks.
These events are labelled as ‘Ultra Unlocks,’ and the first one is called ‘Dragon Week.’ This week runs from Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1:00 PM PT/4:00 PM ET to Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:00 PM PT/4:00 PM ET.
Dragon week will focus on Dragon-type monsters, and players may even have the ability to catch a Shiny Deino.
The second week is called ‘Enigma Week, and it begins directly after Dragon Week. During this special week, players will have the opportunity to catch weird Pokémon like Staryu, Jigglypuff, Clefairy, Lunatone, Solrock, Baltoy, Bronzor, and Elgyem.
The third and final week is called ‘Unova Week.’ During this week, you can catch monsters traditionally found in the Unova region, which is the fifth generation of Pokémon. You’ll see almost all monsters from this region and you may even encounter a shiny Genesect or Roggenrola.
Source: Niantic
