Sonos Arc is available to buy in Canada on June 10th

Sonos has just released its latest soundbar the Arc, alongside a new Sonos Five speaker and Sub. below is when they’ll become available to purchase in Canada.
You might start seeing more and more reviews popping up about the speaker, and if you want to order one right now, you can pre-order them on Sonos’ website.
All speakers come in either ‘Black’ or ‘White’, and they go on sale on June 10th. They’ll also run on Sonos’ new S2 app platform, which you can learn more about in our explainer.
Sonos Arc
Arc is the latest and greatest in Sonos soundbars and includes a vast soundstage and Dolby Atmos.
The Arc costs $999 CAD. The company also sells an optional wall-mount that costs $89.
Sonos Sub
The tricky part about the new Sonos Sub is that it looks exactly like the older model, but it has an updated chipset. Therefore the new one should get software support for a longer time.
If you have a Sub, it handles the low-frequency sounds allowing your other speakers to provide more range within the mids and high notes. If you want a full Sonos surround sound system, the Sub is part of that.
Sonos Five
This is the company’s studio-quality speaker that’s aimed music lovers. This is also one of the only speakers with an Aux port so you can plug in an outside source of media and play it via the Sonos Five
The Sonos Five costs $599 in Canada.
You can learn more about the Sonos Five and Sub by reading our prior report, and you can read my hands-on review with the Arc, which is live now.
Source: Sonos Store
Comments