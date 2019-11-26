PREVIOUS|
eBay Canada outlines its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

eBay's deal includes the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s for 50 percent off

Nov 26, 2019

11:39 AM EST

eBay sign

eBay Canada is offering a bunch of great deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These tech deals are available from November 28th until December 3rd and offer up to 70 percent off on various products.

Below are some of the tech deals in Canadian prices:

  • Dewalt Paddle Switch Brushless Angle Grinder: now $177.99, was $249.99
  • Gotham Steel Stackable Pots and Pans Stackmaster Complete 10 Piece — Cookware Set: now $159.99, was $399.99
  • Gotham Steel Smokeless Electric Grill – Non-stick & Portable — now $59.99, was $139.99
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 14s: now $799.99, was $1,639
  • Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15.6-inch HD — now $469.99, was $719.99
  • LG OLED65C9 series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV — now $2,459.99, was $3999.99
  • Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera with Zink Zero Ink  — now $79.99, was $149.99
  • Fuji Instamax Cameras — now $59.99, was $89.99
  • Dash Camera — now $19.99, was $34.99

Check eBay.ca on November 28th for more of the company’s upcoming deals and promotions.

