News

Samsung Music now supports Android Auto

The latest update also brings support for Android 10

Nov 20, 2019

1:10 PM EST

The latest update for Samsung Music includes support for Android Auto allowing it work with Google’s in-car software experience.

Prior to the update, users had to resort to the Spotify app on Android Auto since the in-car software experience didn’t support Samsung Music. However, users still had the option to integrate Spotfiy with Samsung Music.

Now, the newest update allows for playback and control on the users’ dashboard directly through Samsung Music.

Once you download the update, Samsung Music should appear on the Android Auto home screen in your vehicle. The app works similar to the other apps on the platform and lets you search for songs, playlists, albums and artists.

Android Police notes that if you’re using the old Auto interface on your device, you can still select the music player from the audio drop-down menu in the bottom bar.

Source: Samsung Music Via: Android Police

