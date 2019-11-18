There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- Updated offer: $50 off FiGO Orbit II phone with $100 voucher purchase + extra $25 bonus
Ongoing
- $20 off any phone with $50+ Top up voucher purchase
Bell
New
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Updated Family savings offer: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan – was $15 off (all regions including QC)
Ongoing
- $10/mo. off BYO option on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in QC compared to other regions
- $20/mo. off Premium, Premium+ and Ultra options on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in QC compared to other regions
- $10/mo. off Premium, Premium+ and Ultra options on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in MB & SK compared to other regions
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $40+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- Promo prepaid plans with unlimited Canada talk & text for $40/mo. or unlimited Canada talk & text plus 2GB data for $50/mo.
- $40 in bonus credits on $15+ Prepaid plans (MB)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 2GB of data on $40 and $50 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover plan with 7GB of data per month
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
New
- Removed 500 minutes Talk & Text plan, dropped pricing by $10 on Unlimited Talk & Text BYO plan (main regions)
- New 1GB + 1GB bonus BYO/Small/Medium plan (Main regions)
- $10/mo. credit on all Talk, Text & Data BYO plans (MB/SK)
- $5/mo. credit on all Talk, Text & Data 2-year plans (MB/SK)
Ongoing
- $65 bill credit with new phone activation or upgrade on a 2-year plan
- Double data offer on 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- Double data offer on 1GB and 2GB plans, and 2GB bonus on 6GB plan (QC)
- 1 month of service free with 6GB + 2GB bonus and with 10GB BYO plans (QC)
- $15/mo. off $45 PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $15/mo. off when activating on a $70+ plan for 24 months
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 2GB and 5GB plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $5/mo. off when activating on a $50 plan or $10/mo. off when activating a $60+ plan for 12 months
Koodo Mobile
New
- 1 Year of Amazon Prime when signing up to a Talk, Text & Data postpaid plan with promo code
- New $45 BYO/Small/Medium plan with 1GB + 1GB bonus
- Dropped pricing by $5/mo. on Unlimited Talk & Text plan (main regions)
- Dropped pricing by $10/mo. on 10GB plan (QC)
- Added 4GB + 4GB bonus plan to Large plans (QC)
- $240 bill credit over 24 months when activating any BYO device plan (MB/SK)
- $120 bill credit over 24 months when activating any plan with the Tab (MB/SK)
- Updated prepaid plans with new $60 plan with 6GB data, $35 plan now comes with Canada-wide minutes and $65 plan now comes with 8GB data
Ongoing
- $50 bonus gift on the LG G7 ThinQ and LG X Power 3 activation on the Tab
- $100 bonus gift on the LG Q Stylo+ and Samsung Galaxy J3 2018 activation on the Tab
- Double data offer on 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- Double data offer on 1GB, 2GB and 4GB plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off $35 PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
- Bonus data on $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $50+ prepaid plans with promo code KOODOFFER (QC)
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- New carrier Plans and phones live on site.
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Canada-wide Minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$30/30 Days” promo plan with 2GB data and PPU talk & text
- “$4/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2GB data
Public Mobile
New
- $10/mo. for the first 6 months of service when activating any $35+ plan
Ongoing
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Edge Financing
- Updated Family savings offer: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (was $15 off)
Ongoing
- $65 bill credit with new phone activation or upgrade on a 2-year plan
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in QC compared to other regions
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Double trade-in value for customers who switch and purchase a smartphone on a 2-year voice and data plan
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($25 off total)
- $10/mo. credit for 6 months for customers who sign up for a noSTRINGS Prepaid service on a Talk, Text & Data plan
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Dropped pricing by $10/mo. on all plans in QC
- Removed 6GB Simple Share plan in QC
Ongoing
- $65 bill credit offer over 2 months when activating or upgrading a phone online
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- 1GB bonus data and unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 55 prepaid plan OR unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 65 prepaid plan
- 500MB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plan
- Bonus Manitoba minutes on Texting 15, Talk & Text 25 and Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plans (MB)
Videotron
Ongoing
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any Zen plan
- Double data on the 2GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Added new 1GB + 1GB BYO, Silver and Gold plan (all regions)
- Dropped pricing by $10/mo. on Platinum, Diamond, and Diamond Plus plans (QC)
Ongoing
- Double data offer on the 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- Double data offer on the 1GB, 2GB and 4GB plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in MB and SK compared to other regions
- $15/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in QC compared to other regions
