PREVIOUS|
News

Patent application hints at Apple Watch with in-display Touch ID

The implementation of Touch ID would add an extra level of security

Nov 10, 2019

11:32 AM EST

0 comments

A patent application that surfaced online suggests that Apple is working on a way to add Touch ID to the Apple Watch.

The patent, spotted by Patently Apple, refers to “a touch sensing device, force sensing device, temperature sensing device, and/or a fingerprint sensor” that could be placed behind the screen.

Although the Apple Watch is already able to make Apple Pay purchases, Touch ID would add another level of security to prove who you are.

The patent focuses on moving the wireless antennas on the watch to the strap to make more room for other parts under the screen, such as a bigger battery.

It would be difficult to embed Wi-Fi, cellular and Bluetooth antennas into the Apple Watch strap considering how much bending and other wear and tear the straps go through. It would also limit the user’s choice when replacing the band with a different one.

Since this is simply a patent, there is no guarantee that Touch ID will ever actually be introduced to the Apple Watch.

Image credit: Patently Apple 

Source: Patently Apple Via: TechRadar 

Related Articles

News

Nov 7, 2019

6:34 PM EST

Global Apple Watch shipments up 51 percent in Q3 2019: report

News

Nov 8, 2019

4:28 PM EST

Roku app update brings remote controls, voice search to Apple Watch

News

Oct 29, 2019

3:02 PM EST

watchOS 6.1 now available with Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 support

Comments