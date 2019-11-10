Patent application hints at Apple Watch with in-display Touch ID

A patent application that surfaced online suggests that Apple is working on a way to add Touch ID to the Apple Watch.
The patent, spotted by Patently Apple, refers to “a touch sensing device, force sensing device, temperature sensing device, and/or a fingerprint sensor” that could be placed behind the screen.
Although the Apple Watch is already able to make Apple Pay purchases, Touch ID would add another level of security to prove who you are.
The patent focuses on moving the wireless antennas on the watch to the strap to make more room for other parts under the screen, such as a bigger battery.
It would be difficult to embed Wi-Fi, cellular and Bluetooth antennas into the Apple Watch strap considering how much bending and other wear and tear the straps go through. It would also limit the user’s choice when replacing the band with a different one.
Since this is simply a patent, there is no guarantee that Touch ID will ever actually be introduced to the Apple Watch.
Image credit: Patently Apple
Source: Patently Apple Via: TechRadar
