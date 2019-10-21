Get 1 year of StackSkills Premium courses for just $33

Just because you’ve graduated high school or college doesn’t mean you’ll stop learning. Life is a learning experience, and it’s always useful to learn new skills, especially if you want to advance in your career or pick up new hobbies. If you’re looking for a service that’ll satisfy your learning cravings, you can sign up for a StackSkills Premium Annual Pass for just $33.
StackSkills is an online learning platform with over 1,000 courses taught by over 350 of the web’s top instructors. With a Premium Annual Plan, you’ll get unlimited access to the StackSkills library, with new courses being added monthly. Whether you’re interested in iOS development or painting, StackSkills has the courses you need to constantly learn something new. Finally, you’ll even receive easy-to-use progress tracking so that you can watch how much you’ll grow throughout the year.
From finance to graphic design, StackSkills has all the courses you need to satisfy your thirst for knowledge. You can sign up for a Premium Annual Plan here for just $33.01 CAD [$25 USD].
Prices subject to change
