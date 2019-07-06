Smartphone skin maker dbrand is offering free shipping on all orders. Typically the Toronto-based company only offers free shipping on orders that exceed $25.
The incentive program ends today, July 6th at 4pm ET/1pm PT.
However, the promotion only covers the standard shipping options, which is Canada Post here in Canada, and not faster options, like FedEx Express.
In the meantime, we recommend people checking out the footnote section of recent dbrand’s marketing emails for a narrative surprise.
dbrand makes skins and cases for a variety of smartphones and accessories. Skins typically provide extra grip to smartphones so that they’re more comfortable to hold.
