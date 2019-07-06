News
PREVIOUS

Nintendo Switch Online now has 10 million subscribers

Jul 6, 2019

11:41 AM EDT

0 comments

Nintendo Switch online services

Nintendo Switch Online now has 10 million subscribers, according to the Japanese game makers.

Nintendo Switch Online launched in September 2018 and is the equivalent to Sony’s PlayStation Plus and Microsoft’s Xbox Live Gold.

This is a growth of 200,000 members according to Nintendo’s last report in April.

Nintendo president Furukawa said during an annual shareholders meeting that the company wants to improve Nintendo Switch Online in the future. And will make the service more appealing. However, the company refuses to discuss any details.

In comparison to PlayStation Plus, as of February 2019, the service had 36.3 million members, while Microsoft doesn’t discuss its Live Gold membership.

The twelve-month Nintendo Switch Online services family membership costs $44.99.

Source: Eurogamer 

Related Articles

News

Jun 19, 2019

12:38 PM EDT

This could be our first look at the Nintendo Switch Mini

News

Jun 28, 2019

3:56 PM EDT

Nintendo may be looking to add classic games beyond NES to Switch Online

News

Mar 28, 2019

5:52 PM EDT

Twitch Prime members can get Nintendo Switch Online for free

News

Mar 6, 2019

3:04 PM EDT

‘Kid Icarus’ is coming to Nintendo Switch Online later this month

Comments