Desjardins, which recently faced a data breach that impacted 2.9 million members’ personal data, announced that it is working with Equifax, which also faced a data breach in 2017.
The company announced that it is introducing solutions to help members that face long wait times when signing up for the Equifax credit monitoring plans. This measure is meant to help members who were victims of the recent data breach.
Members who were impacted by the data breach were given a code to unlock an Equinox monitoring plan. However, many customers stated that they were unable to access the website due to overcrowding, as outlined by The Canadian Press.
In the July 5th press release, Desjardins stated that it was to reassure that members’ assets and accounts are protected and that if there is fraudulent activity, then members will be reimbursed.
The two companies are working together to improve the capacity for the sign-up process on Equifax’s website to and to simplify authentication procedures.
To note, around 19,000 Canadians’ credit card information and Social Insurance Numbers were compromised in Equifax’s data breach in 2017. The company was ordered to submit audit reports after it failed the privacy commissioner’s investigation.
Source: Desjardins
Update 05/07/19: The article was updated with additional reporting on the Equifax monitoring plan.
