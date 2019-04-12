RBC adds two new features to the bank’s mobile app

RBC has added two new features to the company’s mobile app.
RBC personal and business customers will be able to add a new bill payee by simply taking a picture of their bill or by uploading their e-bill. RBC says that this will reduce the amount of time that’s users need to set-up payments. Additionally, the bank says the app’s artificial intelligence can take information from the bill that is needed to set up a payee.
RBC clients will also be able to lock or unlock their debit card in real time through the app. When a user locks their card, ATM transactions and purchases will not go through, however, pre-authorized payments and mobile wallet transactions will still be processed.
“We’re doing more to deliver on our promise to innovate where it matters most and use technology that helps our clients in their everyday lives,” said Peter Tilton, senior vice-president of digital at RBC. “Mobile is now our primary digital channel and that’s in large part because we understand common pain points and work hard to create simple and convenient solutions to improve the banking experience, and make life’s to-do list a bit easier to manage.”
