Ford’s Mustang inspired electric crossover to have 600km of range

At the Go Electric experience in Amsterdam, Netherlands Ford announced 16 hybrid and electric vehicle models for Europe, and more details about the Mustang-inspired performance SUV.
Ford has been teasing its Mustang-inspired crossover since the company announced that it’s going to be scaling back its car production to focus on EVs and trucks at the end of April in 2018.
The company revealed that The EV Mustang vehicle has 600km of range and that it’s set to arrive sometime during 2020. The motor company also announced that the upcoming vehicle will be able to fast charge, although it shared no specifics.
Other than that the company didn’t divulge many details about the much-anticipated addition to the Mustang line. What it did share was more information about its “electrified” future.
“Ford is committed to being a leader in providing customers with a broad choice of electrified vehicles with easy access to charging, and supporting them with enhanced connectivity and related mobility services,” reads an excerpt from the company’s press release.
You can find out more about the European vehicles Ford announced here.
Source: Ford
