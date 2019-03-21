News
PREVIOUS|

Amazon launches Echo Input in Canada for $29.99

There's now a cheaper option for adding Alexa to existing speakers 

Mar 21, 2019

12:00 PM EDT

0 comments

Canadians with home speaker setups can rejoice as the Echo Input is now available to pre-order on Amazon Canada.

The Echo Input features no internal speakers since it’s designed to connect to external speakers through a 3.5mm headphone jack or via Bluetooth.

It’s a small device that looks like a wireless charging pad. It features a group of four microphones that allow users to talk to Alexa.

The Echo Input is a more affordable way to add Alexa to other speakers, which makes it perfect for using the company’s multi-room audio technology.

That said, the Echo Dot features a 3.5mm jack so users can set it up in the same way — plus it includes a built-in speaker. The Echo Dot costs $69.99 CAD.

Moreover, the Echo input isn’t compatible with every Bluetooth speaker. Specifically, the Input doesn’t support Bluetooth speakers that need PIN codes.

Canadians can pre-order the device in either White or Black starting at $29.99 CAD, and it will start shipping out on March 28th. After the limited time sale period, Amazon says the cost of the Echo Input will go up to $44.99.

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

Resources

Mar 7, 2019

8:03 AM EDT

Here’s how to make Roku devices work with Alexa and Google Assistant in Canada

News

Jan 30, 2019

6:41 PM EDT

Amazon puts out 2019 Super Bowl ad and it’s hilarious

News

Mar 12, 2019

3:49 PM EDT

Atlantic Broadband’s TiVo video platform to get Alexa support

Comments