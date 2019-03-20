Microsoft’s gaming head ‘impressed’ by Google Stadia according to memo

It looks like Microsoft was paying attention to Google’s Stadia announcement.
An internal memo written to the Xbox team by Microsoft’s head of gaming, Phil Spencer, notes that Google’s announcement only affirms what Microsoft is planning.
Published by Thurrot, the memo details Spencer’s thoughts on the announcement, along with an encouraging word for the Xbox team.
Spencer says that there weren’t any big surprises in Google’s announcement. Further, he was impressed by the “leveraging of YouTube, the use of Google Assistant and the new Wi-Fi controller.”
“We have to stay agile and continue to build with our customer at the center,” Spencer wrote.
“We have the content, community, cloud team and strategy, and as I’ve been saying for a while, it’s all about execution. This is even more true today.”
Also, Spencer noted that Microsoft would “go big” at E3 in a couple of months.
In other words, we can probably expect Microsoft’s cloud gaming competitor, xCloud, to be a big part of the company’s E3 appearance. xCloud already made a public appearance and rumours suggest it may come to the Nintendo Switch.
Regardless, it looks like the game streaming wars will heat up later this year. While some still question the efficacy of these new platforms, they’ll no doubt have a significant impact on the gaming market.
Source: Thurrot
