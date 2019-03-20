News
PREVIOUS|

Apple announces new AirPods with H1 chip, wireless charging case

The new earbuds also feature hands-free Hey Siri support

Mar 20, 2019

8:56 AM EDT

0 comments

Apple’s new AirPods are finally here.

On Wednesday, Apple launched its second-generation AirPods. The new Bluetooth in-ear headphones feature the company’s new H1 chip, hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ support and come with an optional wireless charging case.

According to the company, its new H1 chip allows the refreshed AirPods to deliver 50 percent more talk time than their predecessor. Additionally, Apple claims the second-generation AirPods are twice as fast at switching between devices.

Priced at $219 CAD to start (the same price as the original AirPods), consumers can purchase the second-generation AirPods and wireless charging case for $269 CAD. Alternatively, the wireless charging case by itself costs $99 CAD.

Canadian consumers can order the new AirPods via apple.com/ca starting today. Apple will begin selling the accessory at its physical retail locations beginning next week.

Related Articles

News

Mar 19, 2019

5:31 PM EDT

New York Times and Washington Post still haven’t signed up for Apple News: report

News

Feb 12, 2019

9:00 AM EDT

AirPods 2 may not launch until this fall: report

News

Mar 19, 2019

11:24 AM EDT

iPhone prototype board is a reminder Apple fit an entire computer in a phone

News

Feb 11, 2019

9:21 AM EDT

Apple AirPods 2 and AirPower to launch this spring: report

Comments