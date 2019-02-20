Study to become an AWS architect with this $35 bundle

Every year, companies require more and more data to expand their infrastructure, making cloud computing services necessary. As cloud computing becomes more prevalent, the demand for cloud computing architects will rise, making it a popular and stable career path. If you’re interested in pursuing a career in cloud computing, you can learn how with this $35 bundle.
The AWS Certified ARchitect Developer Bundle features 7 courses on Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the most popular cloud computing services on the market. In here, you’ll find beginner-friendly courses such as AWS Fundamentals for Beginners, which will introduce you to AWS fundamentals like using the AWS Management Console. Furthermore, the bundle includes 3 courses dedicated to DevOps in AWS, which will teach you how to apply AWS tools to increase the efficiency of your team’s development cycles.
Digital enterprises will inevitably turn to cloud computing as they continue to expand, so why not take advantage of this opportunity by becoming an AWS architect? The AWS Certified Architect Developer Bundle includes all the courses you’ll need to get started for $35, or 96% off.
