Resources
PREVIOUS

Study to become an AWS architect with this $35 bundle

Feb 20, 2019

2:00 AM EST

0 comments

Every year, companies require more and more data to expand their infrastructure, making cloud computing services necessary. As cloud computing becomes more prevalent, the demand for cloud computing architects will rise, making it a popular and stable career path. If you’re interested in pursuing a career in cloud computing, you can learn how with this $35 bundle.

The AWS Certified ARchitect Developer Bundle features 7 courses on Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the most popular cloud computing services on the market. In here, you’ll find beginner-friendly courses such as AWS Fundamentals for Beginners, which will introduce you to AWS fundamentals like using the AWS Management Console. Furthermore, the bundle includes 3 courses dedicated to DevOps in AWS, which will teach you how to apply AWS tools to increase the efficiency of your team’s development cycles.

Digital enterprises will inevitably turn to cloud computing as they continue to expand, so why not take advantage of this opportunity by becoming an AWS architect? The AWS Certified Architect Developer Bundle includes all the courses you’ll need to get started for $35, or 96% off.

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/month.

 

AWS Certified Architect Developer Bundle 2019 – $35

See Deal

Related Articles

Resources

Feb 15, 2019

3:00 AM EST

Learn Microsoft Office Back-to-Front for Any Job

Resources

Feb 14, 2019

7:12 AM EST

Here are electric vehicles you can test drive at the Canadian Auto Show this year

Resources

Feb 14, 2019

3:00 AM EST

Triple Your Reading Speed With These Interactive Programs

Resources

Feb 8, 2019

7:11 PM EST

Check out The Expanse, Trevor Noah and a pair of homegrown movies this week in Canada

Comments