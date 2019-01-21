Vancouver-based telecom service provider Telus is set to increase the price of its internet service on February 25th, 2019.
According to Telus’s Home Internet website, “Rates for select internet plans will increase on February 25, 2019,” in both British Columbia and Alberta — the only two provinces where the telecom offers internet.
According to CBC News, Telus will likely increase internet prices by $2 to $5-per-month
Calgary-based regional telecom service provider Shaw Communications — one of Telus’s primary internet competitors in B.C. and Alberta — used a January 17th, 2019 media call to confirm that it would raise its internet and television prices in April 2019.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus for comment. This story will be updated with a response.
