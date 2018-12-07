Marriott sends notice to Canadians of data breach

Marriott International has started emailing Canadian customers about the recent data breach that affected 500 million guests of its Starwood Hotel properties.
The Canadian Press reported on December 6th, 2018 that the company did not reveal how many Canadian customers were affected by the breach.
On November 20th, 2018, Marriott confirmed that an “unauthorized party” stole guest information from Starwood’s guest reservation database on November 19th, 2018.
About 327 million out of 500 had a combination of name, mailing address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preference accessed.
Marriott said that an unknown number included encrypted credit card details.
“We are working hard to ensure our guests have answers to questions about their personal information, with a dedicated website and call center,” the company said in a recent statement to Engadget. “We will also continue to support the efforts of law enforcement and to work with leading security experts to improve.” It added that it is “phasing out” Starwood systems as part of its ongoing security work.
This is Starwood’s third data breach incident since 2015.
