News
PREVIOUS|

Guelph Hydro warns customers about carbon tax scam

Canadian shouldn't give their bank account information out over the phone

Dec 7, 2018

10:35 AM EST

0 comments

Phone scam credit card fraud

Guelph Hydro customers are being warned about a phone scam that relates to “capping Ontario’s carbon tax.” The scam involves requesting customer account numbers.

Guelph Hydro officials are warning against scammers claiming to be representatives from Guelph Hydro’s billing department and asking people about the carbon tax. The scammers then follow up by requesting the user’s account number, according to CBC News.

Guelph Hydro is warning customers not to provide personal information, their hydro account numbers or banking information to anyone over the phone that they think is a scam artist.

Source: CBC News

Related Articles

Business

Dec 5, 2018

4:06 PM EST

Facebook emails say it collected call records, knowing it was ‘high-risk’

Business

Dec 7, 2018

10:04 AM EST

Marriott sends notice to Canadians of data breach

Business

Dec 4, 2018

1:31 PM EST

Canada’s 1-800-FLOWERS finds credit card stealing malware after 4 years

Business

Oct 24, 2018

6:46 PM EST

Toronto Hydro warning customers of phone and email scams

Comments