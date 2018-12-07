Guelph Hydro warns customers about carbon tax scam

Guelph Hydro customers are being warned about a phone scam that relates to “capping Ontario’s carbon tax.” The scam involves requesting customer account numbers.
Guelph Hydro officials are warning against scammers claiming to be representatives from Guelph Hydro’s billing department and asking people about the carbon tax. The scammers then follow up by requesting the user’s account number, according to CBC News.
Guelph Hydro is warning customers not to provide personal information, their hydro account numbers or banking information to anyone over the phone that they think is a scam artist.
Source: CBC News
