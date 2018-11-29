Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to adapt ‘Console Wars’ into drama series

Canadian filmmakers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are partnering with Legendary TV to develop a limited drama series based on Blake J. Harris’ novel Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation.
Published in 2014, Console Wars takes an in-depth look at the competition between Japanese game publishers Sega and Nintendo during the 1990s, as told by people involved with the events.
Rogen and Goldberg, who have been attached to a film adaptation of the novel since 2014, are producing the drama series through their Point Grey Pictures company.
Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts will helm the series, while Mike Rosolio, producer and writer for Netflix’s American Vandal, is set to write the first episode.
No further details were revealed about the project, so it’s currently unclear who may star in the series or which network it will air on.
That said, it’s worth noting that many of the people involved are noted video game fans. Rogen and Goldberg — as self-proclaimed Sega and Nintendo fanboys — actually wrote the foreward to the Console Wars novel.
Vogt-Roberts, meanwhile, has repeatedly expressed a passion for gaming, which helped him strike up a friendship with Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima and even become the director of the long-gestating film adaptation of the popular stealth-action franchise.
Are you looking forward to the Console Wars series? Let us know in the comments.
Image credit: Flickr — Gage Skidmore
Via: Deadline
