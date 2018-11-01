News
Telus offers 10,000 Scene points when you activate two-year plans

Get ten free general admission movie tickets if you buy a new phone from Telus

Nov 1, 2018

7:06 PM EDT

If you’re in the market for a new phone and you love going to the theatre, then Telus’ new offer might appeal to you.

Setting up a new phone on one of Telus’ two-year ‘Your Choice’ plans will net users 10,000 Scene points to their account, which is equivalent to 10 free general admission movies.

To get the deal, sign up for a new phone plan before November 20th and then register before November 30th on the promotion website to get the points. 

Once Telus verifies that you bought a phone, you’ll receive the points in your Scene account. The telecom says that users will have their points by December 15th, 2018.

Any two-year agreements for a new device for should work for this deal.

Source: Telus

