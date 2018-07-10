CRTC appoints Joanne Levy as Manitoba and Saskatchewan regional commissioner

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has appointed Joanne T. Levy as its newest regional commissioner for Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
According to an internal CRTC email sent by chairperson Ian Scott and shared with MobileSyrup, Levy began her five-year term on July 3rd, 2018.
As part of her role, Levy will participate in public hearings and consultations related to the telecom industry in two of Canada’s three prairie provinces.
Levy will also work alongside her fellow regional commissioners to inform Scott about the goings on in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
According to Levy’s LinkedIn profile, she graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in 1973 with a degree in political science.
She spent approximately 12 years as a journalist for CBC Calgary, and also served as the director of programming for the Aboriginal People’s Television Network for two years.
Levy has been a member of the Liberal Party of Canada for approximately 24 years, and she has owned her own media company — Scorpia Productions — since 1989.
“Ms. Levy brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position, gained as a producer, executive and consultant in the broadcast and production industries,” said Scott, in the same internal CRTC email. “No doubt she will be a great asset to the Commission and we look forward to working with her.”
According to Cartt, Levy’s appointment fills a slot at the CRTC that has been open since January 2017.
The CRTC’s most recent appointment prior to Levy was Christianne Laizner, who earned the position of vice chairperson for telecommunications in May 2018.
