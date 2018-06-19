News
Bell and Virgin add 46 destinations to Roam Better, Roam Sweet Roam programs

This gives Bell more international roaming destinations than Telus and Rogers

Jun 19, 2018

10:35 AM EDT

Bell is expanding the number of locations available in its Roam Better travel feature, as well as for its sub-brand Virgin’s Roam Sweet Roam product.

There are 46 new destinations, bringing it’s total to 182 countries — 137 of which offer international LTE roaming. This addition gives Bell the largest number of reported daily roaming program countries.

Both Rogers’ Roam Like Home and Telus’ Easy Roam page show just over 160 destinations.

Bell’s Roam Better and Virgin’s Roam Sweet Roam is available with a customer’s home data for $12 per day internationally, or $7 per day in the U.S. (which was increased in February 2018). With 100MB of data per day, it costs $10 per day internationally and $6 per day in the U.S.

The new destinations are as follows:

1. Afghanistan

2. Algeria

3. Belarus

4. Benin

5. Botswana

6. Brunei

7. Burkina Faso

8. Cameroon

9. Congo

10. Congo (Democratic Republic)

11. Côte d’Ivoire

12. Fiji

13. Gabon

14. Ghana

15. Guam

16. Guinea

17. Guinea-Bissau

18. Kenya

19. Kosovo

20. Laos

21. Lesotho

22. Liberia

23. Malawi

24. Mayotte

25. Morocco

26. Mozambique

27. Myanmar

28. Namibia

29. Nauru

30. Niger

31. Nigeria

32. Northern Mariana Islands

33. Oman

34. Palestine Territory

35. Reunion

36. Rwanda

37. Senegal

38. Sierra Leone

39. Swaziland

40. Tanzania

41. Togo

42. Uganda

43. Vietnam

44. Western Sahara

45. Zambia

