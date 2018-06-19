Bell is expanding the number of locations available in its Roam Better travel feature, as well as for its sub-brand Virgin’s Roam Sweet Roam product.
There are 46 new destinations, bringing it’s total to 182 countries — 137 of which offer international LTE roaming. This addition gives Bell the largest number of reported daily roaming program countries.
Both Rogers’ Roam Like Home and Telus’ Easy Roam page show just over 160 destinations.
Bell’s Roam Better and Virgin’s Roam Sweet Roam is available with a customer’s home data for $12 per day internationally, or $7 per day in the U.S. (which was increased in February 2018). With 100MB of data per day, it costs $10 per day internationally and $6 per day in the U.S.
The new destinations are as follows:
1. Afghanistan
2. Algeria
3. Belarus
4. Benin
5. Botswana
6. Brunei
7. Burkina Faso
8. Cameroon
9. Congo
10. Congo (Democratic Republic)
11. Côte d’Ivoire
12. Fiji
13. Gabon
14. Ghana
15. Guam
16. Guinea
17. Guinea-Bissau
18. Kenya
19. Kosovo
20. Laos
21. Lesotho
22. Liberia
23. Malawi
24. Mayotte
25. Morocco
26. Mozambique
27. Myanmar
28. Namibia
29. Nauru
30. Niger
31. Nigeria
32. Northern Mariana Islands
33. Oman
34. Palestine Territory
35. Reunion
36. Rwanda
37. Senegal
38. Sierra Leone
39. Swaziland
40. Tanzania
41. Togo
42. Uganda
43. Vietnam
44. Western Sahara
45. Zambia
