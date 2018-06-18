Android 8.1 now available on OnePlus One via LineageOS 15.1

OnePlus One owners the world over can now update their smartphone to Android Oreo 8.1 thanks to the ongoing support of the Lineage OS team.
On Monday, the team uploaded the latest LineageOS nightly build to its website. LineageOS 15.1 is built on top of Oreo 8.1.
The OnePlus One is the one and only OnePlus smartphone to ship with Cyanogen OS. Due to a falling out between OnePlus and Cyanogen Inc, every OnePlus smartphone thereafter has shipped with OxygenOS, OnePlus’ in-house Android fork. After Cyanogen Inc. pulled support for Cyanogen OS in late 2016, the Cyanogen Mod team, which later rebranded itself and its fork to LineageOS, continued to support the OnePlus One.
The result is that four years after launch, the OnePlus is still getting major software updates. For reference, the OnePlus One’s original Cyanogen OS build was based on KitKat 4.4.2.
Instructions on how to install LineageOS 15.1 can be found on the Lineage OS website. While Lineage provides detailed instructions on how to install the latest version of its operating system to the OnePlus One on its website, some technical expertise is required. Of course, if you bought a OnePlus One, you likely already know how to flash an Android device.
